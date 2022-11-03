First Lady Jill Biden headed to Phoenix for political events this weekend

PHOENIX — First Lady Jill Biden is headed to the Valley this weekend for appearances at three political events.

The first event will take place at 11 a.m. in Phoenix with the Arizona Education Association and National Education Association President Becky Pringle.

The Arizona Education Association says the event will include a "get out the vote canvass."

The White House says she will then be attending and speaking at two Phoenix events with Senator Mark Kelly beginning at noon.

Further details on the political events with Kelly were not immediately available.