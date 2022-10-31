Families 'Chalk the Vote' in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — On Sunday, a group of parents came together to urge families to get out and vote.

They’re also teaching kids the importance of voting before they turn 18.

“It’s not only fun, we’re educating at the same time,” said Divya Yoder, one of the parents hosting the ‘Chalk the Vote’ event at Casher.

While election season has been bombarded with political attack ads, parents said they hope to create a positive experience for families by writing inspirational messages in chalk.

“Positivity is what it needs to be about in the first place,” said Adela Ramirez, another parent. “Positivity is what really gets a better message out there than the negative, attacking each other or bashing each other…and then it creates a safer environment for our children to learn."

According to Yoder, kids are learning how to vote and how to research the issues.

“You know, we want to make sure they have the same values as we do and so educate our kids about that too,” she said.

“We have a voice and it should be heard,” she added.

Early voting is currently underway. Election day is November 8.