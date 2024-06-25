Election 2024: Maricopa Co. Sheriff (D), U.S. House CD8 (R) candidates participate in separate debates

PHOENIX — Two separate debates will be held Tuesday by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission.

Arizona's primary election is this July and ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates.

Maricopa County Sheriff Democrat candidates Russ Skinner and Tyler Andrew Kamp will participate in a debate at 4 p.m.

Following that debate, a second debate will take place between Republican candidates for US House CD8. The candidates expected to participate are Abraham Hamadeh, Anthony Kern, Ben Toma, Blake Masters, and Patrick Briody. Trent Franks declined the invitation to debate.

Both debates will be live-streamed.

If you have questions for the candidates, you can submit them online here.

