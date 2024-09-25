Election 2024: Discussion with CD9 candidate Quacy Smith today

PHOENIX — The Arizona Media Association is hosting a one-on-one discussion with CD9 candidate (D) Quacy Smith on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

ABC15 is partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you race debates and discussions.

The discussion with Smith will take place at 4 p.m. and can be watched on streaming devices or in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

(R) Paul Gosar is running against Quacy but declined to participate in a debate Wednesday.

Later in the evening Wednesday, the Arizona Media Association will host a debate with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office candidates Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Andrew Kamp. You can watch that debate live at 6 p.m. HERE.

Watch previous debates in the player below: