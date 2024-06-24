Watch Now
Election 2024: Debate with Maricopa Co. Recorder (R) candidates, discussion with US House CD2 (R) candidate

Second US House CD2 (R) candidate turns down debate opportunity
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jun 24, 2024

PHOENIX — A debate is expected to be held Monday evening by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission in addition to a separate discussion with candidates running for different positions in our upcoming election.

Arizona's primary election is this July and ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates.

Maricopa County Recorder Republican candidates Donald Hiatt, Justin Heap, and Stephen Richer are expected to hold a debate on Monday at 4 p.m.

Jack Smith, who is running as a Republican in US House CD2, will participate in a discussion with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission at 6 p.m. Elijah Crane, who is running for the same seat as a Republican, turned down the opportunity to debate.

Both the debate and discussion will be live-streamed online in this story and on your streaming devices.

If you have questions for the candidates, you can submit them online here.

Watch previous debates and discussions from this year's election cycle in the player below:

