Do surrogates help a campaign? Their answer may depend on the campaign

PHOENIX — In the weeks leading up to the November election, nationally recognized Republican leaders have come to Arizona to campaign with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters. Democrats Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly are resorting to different tactics.

Since the start of the general election campaign, Republican governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota joined Kari Lake on the campaign. Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined Lake and Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters for stops in Tucson and Queen Creek.

Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump appeared at a rally for Lake, Masters and other Arizona Republican candidates.

"Running and winning a race is doing everything possible to win and surrogates are part of that. So, do you need them? No. Should you have them if you're doing everything possible to win? Yes," Republican strategist Stan Barnes said.

When Republican Congresswoman and Vice Chair of the January 6th Committee spoke at the McCain Institute in Tempe recently she made no endorsements. Only a repudiation of Lake and Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem who believe Arizona's election was stolen, even though there is not evidence of widespread fraud.

"In Arizona today you have a candidate for governor in Kari Lake. You have a candidate for Secretary of State Mark Finchem, both of whom have said, this is not a surprise, it's not a secret. They both said they will only honor the results of an election if they agree with it," Cheney told the audience.

Stan Barnes says Cheney's comments may sting Lake. But they won't help Hobbs with voters. "If someone is coming in independently to pick on your opponent, that's just not the same thing as a prominent person coming to Arizona and supporting your candidacy," Barnes said.

While Lake can count on Donald Trump to rally her base, "look at the crowd you drew Kari Lake," the former president said Sunday in Mesa. Hobbs appears to be concentrating on building support closer to home. Occasionally appearing with Secretary of State candidate Kris Mayes and garnering support from Republicans as well as Latino and Native American leaders.

Hobbs says she is campaigning with people who have a buy-in with their communities.