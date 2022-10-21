Did Governor Ducey just endorse Kari Lake for governor?

MESA, AZ — Over the last few weeks, a parade of Republican governors came to Arizona to endorse Kari Lake.

There's been a notable exception, Governor Doug Ducey.

On Thursday, Ducey offered his strongest support yet for Lake, "I think candidate Lake is looking for an opportunity to lower taxes and I welcome that. I also know that Kari Lake will be tough on the border and I know Kari Lake will expand educational choice. These are all the things Katie Hobbs is opposed to. It makes it real simple," he said.

Ducey's view of Lake today is far different from July when he was supporting Karrin Taylor Robson in the Republican primary.

Appearing on CNN, Ducey said, "Kari Lake is misleading voters. She's been tagged by her opponent Fake Lake, which is sticking."

Ducey said he looks at fundamental things candidates propose moving forward or things they've done in their past careers.

"Katie Hobbs was all for the 8% income tax in Arizona. She supported that. She endorsed it," Ducey said.

The Governor is referring to Proposition 208, passed by voters to fund public education.

The measure levied a 3.5% income tax surcharge on high-income earners.

Those earners were already paying a 4.5% income tax.

In March, a court ruled Proposition 208 was unenforceable.

The governor also challenged Hobbs' position on the border, addressing the homeless situation and fighting crime. "I look at not only what somebody's for, like lower taxes and lighter regulation, but what they've done in their past public life," Ducey said.