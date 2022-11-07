Department of Justice to send personnel to monitor federal voting rights law compliance at polls in Arizona

The Department of Justice announced it will be monitoring "compliance with federal voting rights laws" in Arizona, as well as 23 other states, on Election Day.

The DOJ says there will be personnel from the Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorneys’ Office, and Office of Personnel Management working with state and local election officials in 64 jurisdictions.

In Arizona, those jurisdictions are Maricopa County, Navajo County, Pima County, and Pinal County.

They will be monitoring complaints and concerns from voters across the country.

" Complaints related to disruption at a polling place should always be reported immediately to local election officials (including officials in the polling place) . Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local police authorities by calling 911 . These complaints should also be reported to the department after local authorities have been contacted," the DOJ says.

More from the DOJ about voting rights and where to direct complaints:

Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.

Individuals with questions or complaints related to the ADA may call the department’s toll-free ADA information line at 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264 (TTY) or submit a complaint through a link on the department’s ADA website, at https://www.ada.gov/.

The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act and the Civil Rights Acts.

The division’s Disability Rights Section enforces the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to ensure that persons with disabilities have a full and equal opportunity to vote.

The division’s Criminal Section enforces federal criminal statutes that prohibit voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin or religion.