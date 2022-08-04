AZ Republicans vote heavily for Trump-endorsed candidates in primary election

PHOENIX — Among Arizona Republican voters, if Donald Trump likes you, there is a good chance they'll vote for you.

With plenty of votes still left to count, 12 candidates endorsed by the former President are either projected winners or are currently leading in the vote count.

"Whatever label you want to put on it, it's bigger than Trump," said Republican political consultant Stan Barnes, "but there is something happening in the Republican Party that was proven out on election night."

Barnes believes the Trump-inspired America First/Arizona First movement is gaining momentum and Tuesday's primary results reflect that.

"That's the million dollar question everyone that is watching. How big is the America First/Arizona First phenomenon? Does it cut across party lines? Does it cut across independent and unaffiliated voters? I think it does," Barnes said. "We have excellent pollsters. Excellent pollsters and it was right on the money for my district."

For every Trump winner, there is a loser. Count Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers in the latter category.

Bowers lost by a two-to-one margin in his race for State Senate against former State Senator David Farnsworth.

The election comes just weeks after Bowers testified in front of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"The anger at me was because of the commission testimony and a lot of the anger at my fellows was because they supported me as speaker." Bowers said.

He believes the Trump factor may lose its charm with Arizona voters in the general election.

"When you've done what you've done to alienate people in your party and expect them, you know to salute and it's for the good of the party, nah. The party doesn't care about us," Bowers said as he laughed at the point he was making.

The Speaker and Stan Barnes do agree on one thing... they believe Donald Trump will loom large in the November election. But, then, it will be more than just Republicans voting.