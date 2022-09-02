As deadline approaches will governor candidate Katie Hobbs debate Kari Lake

PHOENIX — Every year since 2002, Arizona candidates for governor participated in the Arizona Clean Elections Commission debates.

Democrat Katie Hobbs, who sat out of the primary debate, has yet to commit to debating Kari Lake.

The Clean Elections Commission has set a Friday deadline for Hobbs and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly who has also not committed to a debate with Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters.

"By and large candidates in Arizona recognize it's an important opportunity to reach Arizona voters," said Tom Collins, the director of the Clean Elections Commission.

He also says the organization has not met or spoken to the Hobbs campaign.

The debate is scheduled for October 12th.

"Part of the balance the commission has to strike is providing this public service which is an important one and recognizing the candidates are going to make the choices that are going to work best for candidates," Collins said.

Approximately 50 Arizona television and radio stations, including ABC15, are planning to broadcast the debate either live or at a later time.

It's the one opportunity Hobbs and Lake will have to address the entire state.

"I think it's really important to debate. We have so many issues that this state is facing. If you are not comfortable enough with your plans for the state, stand on a stage, talk about what you want to do for Arizonans, then frankly you shouldn't be running for governor," Lake said.

Two weeks ago, Hobbs campaign manager Nicole Demont said "Arizonans deserve a robust policy debate between their candidates and we are eager to find a format that would allow for such a debate. But we will not engage in a circus that insults and embarrasses Arizonans."

A reference to the Republican Governor's primary debate, which at times became chaotic when candidates Scott Neely and Paula Tulliani Zenn took the focus off frontrunners Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson.

ABC15 reached out several times Thursday to the Hobbs' campaign to learn if Katie Hobbs will debate Kari Lake.

No one responded.