Arizona student partners with MTV to bring Early Voting Center to Eastern Arizona College

Posted at 5:38 PM, Oct 26, 2022
PHOENIX — A student at Eastern Arizona College is teaming up with MTV Campus Challenge to bring an early voting site to the school in Thatcher, AZ.

On Friday, October 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. students and residents who live near the campus will be able to drop off or cast their ballots at the Fine Arts Auditorium at Eastern Arizona College.

"Since eastern Arizona College is in a rural town, it's not just for students here, but it's also for the whole community that can go out and vote," said Isaiah Hinzman, "I've always been a big advocate for civic engagement. And I thought this was the greatest opportunity ever just to help students get registered to vote and help just people in general go out."

The vote center will also be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

"I think the number one important thing is to have a big voter turnout than past elections," added Hinzman, "and that young voters know that they that they have a voice and that their voice is their vote."

