Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press.

The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week.

Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her.

Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema wrote "looking forward to working with you."

Congratulations, @katiehobbs! Looking forward to working with you as we continue creating opportunities for Arizona to grow and thrive. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) November 15, 2022

Mark Kelly, who also won his re-election to U.S. Senate, wrote "I know you will serve our state well."

Congratulations to Arizona’s next Governor, @katiehobbs! I know you will serve our state well, and I’m looking forward to working together to move Arizona forward. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) November 15, 2022

Adrian Fontes, who won his election to replace Hobbs as Secretary of State, wrote "Congratulations to Governor-elect Hobbs."

Congratulations to Governor-elect Hobbs.

Thank you, AZ voters!

Lets get to work. @katiehobbs — Adrian Fontes (@Adrian_Fontes) November 15, 2022

Seconded! 🎉 Congratulations to Governor-Elect @katiehobbs and her team. This is a momentous moment for our state (and nation!) and one that was hard fought. I am optimistic knowing Arizona will be led by someone so focused on moving us forward. https://t.co/8RphE4o4T9 — Kate Gallego (@KateWGallego) November 15, 2022

Major news networks calling the AZ Governor race for @katiehobbs So proud of Arizona voters, they choose sanity over chaos! CONGRATULATIONS GOVERNOR ELECT HOBBS! #solutionscantwait — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) November 15, 2022

GOVERNOR ELECT KATIE HOBBS!!! @katiehobbs — Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) November 15, 2022

Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor's race. Kari Lake can thank the voters she was rude to for her defeat. Classic f@&# around find out beat down. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 15, 2022

Katie Hobbs will be the next Governor of Arizona! Arizonans chose sanity over chaos— now let’s get to work! ✅✅✅ — Representative Andrés Cano (@AndresCanoAZ) November 15, 2022