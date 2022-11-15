Watch Now
Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor

Hobbs beat Kari Lake, per the Associated Press
Election 2022 Arizona Governor
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs speaks at a roundtable event in Phoenix, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, Nov. 14 defeating Republican rival Kari Lake. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 8:02 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 22:33:35-05

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press.

The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week.

Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her.

Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema wrote "looking forward to working with you."

Mark Kelly, who also won his re-election to U.S. Senate, wrote "I know you will serve our state well."

Adrian Fontes, who won his election to replace Hobbs as Secretary of State, wrote "Congratulations to Governor-elect Hobbs."

