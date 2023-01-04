Abe Hamadeh files new lawsuit in Mohave County over election results

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ — Abe Hamadeh is filing a new lawsuit with the Republican National Committee in Mohave County over the November election results.

The Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General released a statement Wednesday saying they are filing the suit "as a result of newly discovered evidence that voters were clearly disenfranchised."

Hamadeh's legal team argues in their latest filing that the statutory recount “identified more problems in an election already riddled with process failures, thus casting further doubt about the actual result.”

“Even more unfortunately, this information that was not available to this Court at the time of trial,” argue Hamadeh’s attorneys. “The recount results identified significant, material discrepancies that cast doubt upon the completeness and accuracy of the election results. And at least some Defendants, including the Secretary of State, knew about these material discrepancies no later than December 21—eight days before she made the results available to Contestants and the public. Yet, they were not made known to the public until after this matter was tried.”

The new lawsuit comes two days after his opponent, Kris Mayes, was sworn in as Attorney General.

A Mohave County judge tossed Hamadeh's original lawsuit out in December, saying to the candidate "You haven't ended up proving the elements of the case as we review the record. There hasn't been proof there's been mistakes made."