Why Phoenix residents – even some cops – don't use the crosswalks

PHOENIX — Why is it so hard to get people – even police officers - to use crosswalks?

The answer is complicated, especially in the City of Phoenix.

Phoenix is the “worst large city” in the nation for deadly car crashes, according to Street Transportation Director Kini Knudson. Data from his office showed nearly half of the Phoenix’s deadly car crashes in recent years involved pedestrians, and most of the people who died are hit mid-block.

At the same time, a pedestrian safety video posted on social media by the Phoenix Police Department last month is now being denounced online by residents as “misguided” and “patronizing.”

The video depicted one man stepping off the curb mid-block in front of Phoenix Police Headquarters while being honked at by an oncoming car. Another man showed how to press the button to activate the nearby signaled crosswalk.

Several online commenters noted the police department’s own officers often fail to use the crosswalks in the very same spot. So, the ABC15 investigators posted our cameras outside police headquarters for two days to see the size of the problem.

Crossing mid-block is legal in Phoenix as long as pedestrians yield to cars and there are no adjacent intersections with signaled crosswalks, but the majority of deadly pedestrian crashes in Phoenix involve people crossing mid-block.

In 2020, 65 pedestrians were killed in Phoenix traffic crashes, according to Phoenix’s Street Transportation Department. The number of pedestrian collisions and fatalities was at its lowest level in Phoenix in five years. Data for 2021 was not available.