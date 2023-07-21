Why are some freeway lights off in the Valley?

A Valley commuter called ABC15 after he said he noticed the lights were out along multiple stretches of freeway.

"I go to work early in the morning before the sun comes up," Edwin Wolf explained. "And I noticed the lights were out on Highway 17 northbound in the morning for quite a few miles."

He described how headlights were doing the heavy lifting to make sure drivers could see.

"Well, they go to all that effort to put (the lights) in," Wolf said. "It should function and work."

He said the lights were out on I-17 between 16th Street and 7th Avenue, and I-10 eastbound between the US 60 and 48th Street.

The ABC15 Live Drive hit the road in the middle of the night to check out his concerns.

Our Operation Safe Roads team found the lights were on along I-10, but we found they were out on I-17 from 7th Street to 7th Avenue and between 19th Avenue to Van Buren Street.

On top of that, the Loop 202 (Red Mountain) freeway also saw spots without lights between 40th Street and 24th Street.

"Actually, I called ADOT three times and didn't get a return call," Wolf said. "So was frustrated and upset as a taxpayer for no response."

Traffic Anchor Megan Thompson contacted ADOT on Wolf's behalf.

They tell ABC15 incidents of wire theft are the leading cause of sections of freeway lights being knocked out. In fiscal years 2022 and 2023, there were more than 70 instances of crews having to work on repairs related to the crime impacting commuters. The cost was nearly $145,000.

"At least they're aware of it... be ready for winter and the storms," Wolf said.

Operation Safe Roads asked ADOT about the timeline for some repairs. They said the I-17 near the Durango Curve has been fixed, but ramps east of there had more significant damage so it may take more time.

As for Loop 202, ADOT said about half of the median lamps have burned-out fixtures. There is a project in the design phase to upgrade the LED fixtures during the next year. So, they are aware but it is still a work in progress.

It is a good reminder to always have those headlights on.

Do you have a road issue or a question for the Operation Safe Roads team? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.