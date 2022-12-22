Who has the right of way? Valley driver reaches out for commuter clarity

Who has the right of way?

Imagine a driver is at an intersection in the left turn lane. That driver has the green light, and they are waiting for a break in traffic to make the move.

However, another driver also has a green light in the opposite direction of travel as they look to make a right turn.

So, who can move first?

Kathy and her son, Duane, emailed because they were stumped by this one.

She wrote, "I've always thought and was taught to stay in the far-left lane when making the left turn. I see the opposite trying to make the right turn and come all the way over to my lane. Then, they honk at you like you made a mistake. We would really appreciate an answer."

"It is a very common violation in Arizona and I'm not sure what the reason is for it," said Det. Guzman with the Tempe Police Department. "I've driven in many different states, and I haven't noticed the frequency at the level seen here in Arizona."

ABC15 asked Det. Guzman to break down the law for Kathy and Duane.

"So, the answer is: both drivers have the right of way," Det. Guzman said.

This is if there are at least two lanes. The driver is required to turn as close as possible to the left on a left turn and closest to the right if they are making a right turn.

If there is only one lane, the person turning right has the right of way.

But Det. Guzman said, since this is sadly a common occurrence, he suggests not turning unless a driver is confident the opposite vehicle is following the law too.

"There's something to be said about being right and being law-abiding, but… that action may still cause a collision - not necessarily your fault… but you don't want to ruin your day that way," Det. Guzman explained.

