What are the laws for headlights, turn signals, and taillights?

Operation Safe Roads is dedicated to making sure drivers get the understanding needed to make safe decisions.

ABC15 received an email from one Valley resident named Jason who said he has seen far too many drivers with missing headlights, brake lights, lack of blinker use, and more.

Our team decided to look into what the laws are in Arizona to address Jason's concerns.

Using a turn signal, turning on headlights, and properly functioning brake lights are all ways cars communicate with other drivers out on the road. So, when a commuter does not have those tools flashing brightly, others on the road are left in the dark and it could make for dangerous conditions.

Jason wrote in part, "driving all over the state and mainly the greater Phoenix area, I see vehicles... that do not have properly functioning lights."

Traffic Anchor Megan Thompson took Jason's questions to the Tempe Police Department.

"As far as lighting on a vehicle from sundown to sunrise, Arizona motor vehicles are required to have a minimum of two headlights," explained Det. Jaime Guzman.

He walked ABC15 through the vehicle from front to back because there are different requirements.

"On the rear of the vehicle, there's a requirement of minimum one brake light or taillight," Det. Guzman described. "And that light should be red in color or yellow or amber."

That means drivers are not breaking the law if they do not have two working lights on the back of the car, according to the law.

Det. Guzman said the state believes drivers just need one to pass along the message.

"When the brake is applied, obviously it illuminates a little brighter and that should be enough to indicate to people that this vehicle is slowing down," Det. Guzman said.

As for turn signals, drivers are required to use them no less than 100 feet before making the move.

Have a road issue or a question for Operation Safe Roads? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.