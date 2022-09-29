Viewers voice frustration over US 60 road conditions

MESA, AZ — Nearly 150 drivers filed claims against the state back in November 2021.

ABC15 extensively covered the construction project that caused damage to East Valley vehicles on the US 60. At the time, road maintenance and pavement work were not properly completed and it left plenty of rock and debris on the roadway after the freeway reopened.

The original goal of the roadwork was to remove the worn, rubberized asphalt.

But Traffic Anchor Megan Thompson received quite a few emails from Valley drivers through the Operation Safe Roads hotline which said the road was still in bad shape.

One viewer wrote: "Can you guys find out when they'll recoat the US 60... some of the grooves are very deep and it's very hard to see the lines westbound when the sun is going down. Very dangerous."

Another wondered the same thing. She typed this email that read in part: "You reported early about the contractor problems and also covered the damages caused by dust and debris... thank you for checking on this."

Thompson went out to the area and spoke with commuters.

"What do you think of the road conditions out there," she asked driver Dylan Williams. "It could be better. They could be better for sure."

ABC15 went to ADOT with these concerns. We've asked on multiple occasions for an interview on this topic since late last year. Each request has been denied by the public agency.

A spokesperson responded by email and said crews removed the top layer of older, worn, rubberized asphalt along the Superstition Freeway from Gilbert Road to Greenfield Road.

They said it was creating a bumpy ride and there were pieces of loose pavement. So, they removed it but left it as is with no funding plan in place for long-term repairs.

"What do you feel when you drive on the roadway?" Thompson asked Mesa resident Bruce Collier.

"I feel good," he replied.

He told Thompson he does believe the road is better than before and safer for drivers.

Close to $40 million in funding was approved in the state's budget for pavement rehabilitation on US 60 between the Loop 101 (Price) and Loop 202 SuperRedTan interchange.

So, when will new roadwork begin on the US 60 pavement? ADOT said the work is not slated to begin until July of 2023.

Some drivers, of course, are frustrated with the timeline.

But Williams tried to keep things smooth for us all - even if the roads are not.

"You got to be relaxed," Williams said. "What are going to do? You're going to go out there and do it yourself? Nah, I don't think so!"

Have a road issue or a question for Operation Safe Roads? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.