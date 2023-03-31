Truckers to compete in safety, skills state competition this weekend

Earlier this week, Operation Safe Roads answered a viewer question that came into our hotline email. A viewer asked us to raise awareness about how to safely navigate around semi-trucks and how different it is for them to come to a stop.

This weekend, Valley residents can see some of their safety skills in person.

On Saturday, April 1, the Arizona Trucking Association will host its Annual Truck Driving Championship with more than 150 professionals behind the wheel. They will be competing to be crowned the best in the business.

Organizers believe this is a great opportunity for the public to have a better understanding of what goes into being behind the wheel of a big rig.

"We talk about the safety all the time and that's always a big precursor to all the events is doing everything safe and doing it... again, legal, moral, and ethical," said Steve Strong. "I think you come down and see that and you see the truck drivers in that environment, and you get a feel for the professionalism that these guys and gals exhibit."

Strong is the Vice President of Administration for Southwest Truck Driver Training.

A truck-driving simulator will also be there so spectators can try their own hand at a big rig.

Registration will get going bright and early at 6 a.m. The driving test for competitors will begin around 9:15 a.m.

This is at Tempe Diablo Stadium (2200 W Alameda Dr., Tempe).

Strong tells ABC15 there is also still a big shortage of truck drivers, so if you are looking for a new career, this could be a good chance to check it out. It takes weeks of training, not years. It also pays well after completing the necessary courses.

"Local drivers are anywhere, I mean, coming out of school... low to mid-$20 per hour... $50,000, as much as $70,000 or $80,000. Just depending upon what a person wants to do... how much they want to be on the road."

Strong said he cannot pump out enough talent to meet demand which means opportunities are available.

If someone is interested in learning more from Southwest Truck Driver Training,click here.

Have a road issue or a question for Operation Safe Roads? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.