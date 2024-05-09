Tempe's Operation Slow Down ends with less crashes, zero fatalities

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police released new data on Wednesday about their Operation Slow Down program.

According to police, the 10-week project helped reduce the number of collisions and traffic-related fatalities around Rural Road.

As ABC15 previously reported, Tempe police put an emphasis on looking for traffic violations in the area from January through March.

"As we came to the conclusion of the operation, we really saw this uptick in community trust," said Sgt. Ryan Cook, a spokesperson for TPD.

"They saw us out there taking enforcement and educating the public so that we could have safer streets," he added.

Cook said the department is still finalizing some of the numbers, but early data shows officers more than tripled the number of traffic stops in the area.

They also doubled the number of citations issued compared to the same time frame last year.

During the operation, police reported a nearly 50% decrease in collisions and zero traffic-related fatalities along Rural Road.

"During Operation Slow Down, our Tempe police officers have demonstrated a commitment to enhancing community safety through targeted traffic enforcement and education," said Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy.

"We will continue to attain our goal to instill a sense of responsibility while promoting safe driving behaviors," he added.

According to Cook, police will work with city officials to take a "deeper dive" into the data and see what other improvements can be made to make Tempe roads safer.