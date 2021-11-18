Tempe puts displays up at 12 intersections where deadly crashes occurred this year

TEMPE, AZ — As drivers pass through a dozen intersections in Tempe this weekend, the city hopes they will pause to remember the people who have died in those spots from preventable traffic crashes.

City officials said they lost 12 people across Tempe streets in 2020.

There will be displays up starting Friday and lasting through Monday at the intersections with a message about the victim.

The city listed out on their website the locations where the 12 deadly crashes occurred:

A 25-year-old man died in a traffic collision at Dromedary and Geneva drives.

A 42-year-old pedestrian died in a traffic collision at University Drive and College Avenue.

A 23-year-old man died in a traffic collision at Scottsdale Road and Playa Del Norte Drive.

A 33-year-old bicyclist died in a traffic collision at River Drive and Baseline Road.

A 77-year-old pedestrian died in a traffic collision at Mill Avenue and Del Rio Drive.

An 18-year-old man died in a traffic collision at Curry Road and College Avenue.

A 45-year-old man died in a traffic collision at Broadway Road and Country Club Way.

A 60-year-old pedestrian died in a traffic collision at Price Road and Southern Avenue.

A 70-year-old pedestrian died in a traffic collision at Scottsdale Road and Hancock Avenue.

A 25-year-old woman died in a traffic collision at Elliot and Kyrene roads.

A 71-year-old man died in a traffic collision at Warner Road and McClintock Drive.

The city went on to write online, "Take a moment to remember each victim and commit yourself to eliminate fatal crashes - because even one death is too many. All road users - from bicyclists to pedestrians to drivers - should be aware, be seen, and be safe." Find more safety tips online.

Do you have a road issue or question for Operation Safe Roads? You can call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.