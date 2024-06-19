Tempe considering speed limit changes to four roadways in the city

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe officials are considering changing the speed limit on four different roadways in the city.

The four roads impacted would include parts of Mill Avenue, College Avenue, First Street and Southern Avenue.

Tempe leaders hope the speed limit changes will reduce the number of accidents on the roads, along with reducing disparties in speeds on each road.

Public meetings for input were held in may, and the public comments will be presented to the city council on Thursday.

If given the go ahead, two more public hearings will be held and changes would be implemented 30 days after the second hearing.

Here's a look at what the changes would be:

Mill Avenue

The speed limit would be reduced from 45 to 35 miles per hour at the north end to match the speed limit on the bridge over Tempe Town Lake. The speed limit would also be reduced from 40 to 35 miles per hour from south of University Drive to Broadway Road.

College Avenue

The speed limit would be dropped from 35 to 30 miles per hour from the north city limit to Curry Road.

First Street

The current 35 mile per hour speed limit would be lowered to 30 from Ash Avenue to the west end.

Southern Avenue

To provide a consistent speed limit through the city of Tempe, the 45 mile per hour speed limit from 48th Street to the railroad tracks would be dropped to 40 miles per hour.

For more information on all of the changes, you can visit the city's website by clicking here.