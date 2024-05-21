Teen drivers learning the real risks of the road with 'Alive at 25' program

Valley teenagers are getting a better understanding of safety thanks to a four-hour course aimed at educating them on the risks of the road.

According to the National Safety Council, “vehicle crashes are the #1 cause of death for people between the ages of 16 and 24.”

The council’s Alive at 25 program gives young drivers more insight into making choices behind the wheel, learning what to do in varying situations, and getting the real picture of what dangers are out there.

According to the website: "Topics discussed in the Alive at 25 class include:



Why young adults often underestimate risk

Understanding the consequences of making poor choices and taking unnecessary risks

The negative effects and dangers associated with distractions, peer pressure, and driver inexperience

Current state laws regarding speeding, impaired driving, seatbelt usage, and cell phone and texting use

How young drivers can take control of situations to help achieve a desirable outcome

Collision prevention techniques and defensive driving strategies

Responsibility of passengers

The Alive at 25 program discusses how to properly manage peer pressure. Participants examine the fact that they are in control of their behavior and are provided techniques for keeping control in driving situations. Through interactive video participation and role-playing exercises, they are provided the opportunity to practice making responsible choices."

The program is taught at some Valley schools, but they also offer virtual courses. You can sign up for one here.