QUARTZSITE, AZ — A suspect is in custody after fleeing from Phoenix police officers and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers along Interstate 10 west of the Valley.

DPS officials say troopers used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle on westbound I-10 near New Hope, east of Quartzsite.

Officials say the suspect was wanted by the Phoenix Police Department and have not provided any other details.

