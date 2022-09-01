Still no school zone outside of Robert Rice Elementary

GILBERT — Parents tell ABC15 they've been fighting to get a school speed zone in front of Robert Rice Elementary for almost two years.

The speed limit right now is still 45 miles per hour.

"It's infuriating. It makes us angry for our kids," said Robert Rice PTO President.

She said she sees people speeding in the area almost every day.

"It's almost daily that we see close calls," said PTO Vice President Jenna Bishop.

The PTO and other parents tell ABC15 they are fed up.

"We will have the art club make one and put it up," said one parent.

"This is an elementary school," said Bishop. "We've got cars full of families going in and out of the school."

Bishop has spent the last 22 months trying to get a school zone and signs put in place.

"I think there are a lot of stakeholder involved in the development of the road and the development of the area," said Bishop.

Bishop thinks the school zone has gotten lost in the shuffle.

"Maybe out voices just aren't loud enough," said Bishop.

The school opened in 2020 and is part of the Chandler Unified School District. But, the school has a Gilbert address and sits right on the corner of the two municipalities.

Gilbert town staff told ABC15 there were intermittent construction projects planned in the area that would lower the speed limit, but once the first project finished, there was a delay in the second.

We were told the town was planning to but 35 mile per hour school zone signs up as soon as possible, but they wouldn't give a specific timeline.

One week later, there are still no signs.

ABC15 reached back out to the town Wednesday and were told their traffic team is coordinating with Chandler on the placement of the signs, and the goal is to have them up in the next couple of weeks.

"I hesitate to base my hopes on that, only because I've been told that over and over the signs are coming," said Bishop.

ABC15 also asked Gilbert police if they'd be getting involved in the meantime.

The department said they've been made aware of the concerns and will now have an increased presence outside Robert Rice Elementary, cracking odown on speeding drivers.