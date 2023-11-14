Speeding along Broadway Curve concerns viewer

PHOENIX — The Broadway Curve along I-10 is one of the busiest stretches of highway in the Valley and has undergone construction for the past two years.

"It's always a nail-biting, white-knuckle drive whenever you go along that stretch," said Alexander Davis of Tempe.

He was in the passenger seat of his partner's car on Sunday, when a white Chevrolet Camaro sped past them along this stretch of I-10, and he got it all on camera.

"I didn't realize it was actually faster than what I saw in person," he said.

According to the Department of Public Safety, citations for being pulled over while speeding in a construction zone can be quite steep. David says he's more concerned about the safety of law enforcement and workers.

"There's really no breakdown lanes, so they're putting their lives in danger by trying to enforce it," said Davis.

Arizona DPS tells ABC15 that they've issued 4,375 citations for speeding along the Broadway Curve project work zone from July 1, 2021, to November 12, 2023. The project began on July 21, 2021.

Earlier this year, ADOT and MCDOT received $970,000 in grant money to "strategically procure and deploy next-generation freeway...technology to help keep motorists and workers safe in construction and maintenance work zones," according to a press release.

The Broadway Curve wasn't listed as a site where this technology would be in place, however.

ADOT reminds motorists that the speed limit within active construction work zones, including along the Broadway Curve, is 55 mph. ADOT also posts work zone speed limit & safety messaging on overhead digital message boards, reminding motorists of the 55-mph speed limit.

