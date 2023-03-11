Running a red light in Arizona will cost you more than a fine

A red light ticket for a Utah man visiting Arizona became a hassle for more than a year cost him nearly $500 and placed a hold on his driver's license.

Virgil Aucion paid his red light ticket after receiving the violation in July of 2021.

Aucion was in Mesa delivering his late wife’s wardrobe to family that summer. He didn’t know he was flashed by a red light camera until he received a notice from the rental car company he rented from.

After receiving the violation, Aucion says he paid the ticket and thought that would be enough.

“I haven’t had any traffic infractions for years and then this comes along, it kind of shakes you up,” he said. "So you say I gotta pay it, got to get this out of your life, that’s why I paid right away.”

However, when Aucion went to go renew his license in Utah, he learned there was a suspension notice because of that red light ticket in Arizona.

In Arizona, if you pay the red light ticket, you basically are admitting guilt, which means you will have to complete Traffic Survival School. The intense, day-long course is required of anyone guilty of running a red light in Arizona.

Marc Lamber is a public safety advocate who says Arizona takes red light running very seriously because of the high amount of crashes.

“By paying that ticket, you are essentially guilty. I am waiving my right to argue that I’m not guilty,” he explained.

A driver is usually notified with a notice of corrective action letter that they must take Traffic Survival School, but it is something Aucion said he did not receive.

ABC15 learned that Aucion likely didn’t receive the notice because it appears Arizona Motor Vehicle Division sent the notice to an old address in Mesa that he hasn't lived at since 2011. Aucion has had his license in Utah since shortly after moving there.

“I don’t begrudge Arizona and the traffic laws, they want to keep people safe, and I understand that,” he said. “I just want folks to know that you’re in the hassle for your life, it’s not just locals, it’s for anywhere from anywhere.”

In Mesa, city officials say you have several different options if you run a red light, including:

Successfully completing Defensive Driving Class. Once you complete the class, the charge will be dismissed and no points will be placed on your driving record.

Pay the fine. You waive your right to a hearing, plead responsibly and pay the sanction. By doing this you won't need to appear in court.

Request a hearing. You request a hearing, which is like a trial. You may bring witnesses and present your case before a judge. If you are found responsible, you lose the option of going to the Defensive Driving Class (Option #1).

