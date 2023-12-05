Residents along Colter Street have mixed feelings about proposed improvement project

PHOENIX — The neighborhoods along Colter Street in central Phoenix are fairly quiet, but that may change soon as the City of Phoenix’s Street Transportation Department is designing a project that it says will improve the safety and infrastructure for residents walking and biking on the street.

The proposed changes along Colter Street include HAWK signals, roundabouts, and sidewalks and would extend from 15th Avenue to 20th Street.

Tyson Smith, who lives in the Pasadena neighborhood near 15th Avenue and Colter Street, has some concerns about the project.

“When it comes to civic improvements, redoing roads, and improving traffic, that is a valiant effort in my opinion,” Smith said. “But right here, is that maybe the best place to do it? Who knows?"

The changes would also impact the historic Windsor Square neighborhood between Central Avenue and 7th Street. Longtime resident Susan Biegner tells ABC15 that the community understands the City of Phoenix’s viewpoint to connect Colter Street for pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy safely but also wants to keep the integrity of the neighborhood intact.

“Our goal as neighbors that have lived in the neighborhood is to help [the City] do the best job possible,” she said. “Find a way to preserve mature landscape and what makes this a historic neighborhood.”

Nothing is set in stone, and the City of Phoenix’s Street Transportation Department will hold a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, December 5th, at 6 pm, providing an update on the project.

The meeting also allows residents to comment and ask questions. Click here for more information on the Colter Street Pedestrian and Bicycle Improvements project and how to sign up for the meeting: