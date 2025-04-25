Planned county improvements to Happy Valley Road long overdue, neighbors say

PEORIA, AZ — Community members living off State Route 303 near Peoria say their growing Arizona neighborhood has one big problem: Happy Valley Road.

At its intersections at Dysart Road and El Granada Boulevard, some drivers fly through going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. Robin Ellis says this makes it dangerous for commuters trying to turn onto the road.

“It drives me crazy when they don’t slow down," Ellis said. “We’ve got people trying to get out, onto this, and it’s almost impossible.”

Ellis, her husband, and her neighbors came out to observe the traffic during morning rush hour. They say the issues have grown worse as more housing developments have popped up around the road.

“They have been telling us for at least three years now that they’re going to put lights here," Ellis said.

The Happy Valley Road intersections at Dysart and El Granada are both on the Maricopa County Department of Transportation’s project list.

Both projects are in the “scoping” phase, and neither has been funded. The county provided us with the following statement on the current status of the projects:

"While long-term transportation solutions take time, the Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is committed to enhancing mobility on County roadways. MCDOT is actively exploring interim improvements at the intersection of Happy Valley Rd and El Granada Blvd and is hopeful to move forward with a limited-term alternative while the full intersection solutions are fully scoped and designed. We anticipate work on the interim improvements could begin as early as June this year."

Near the 303, there are more signs promising more houses. Ellis says it just means more traffic problems ahead.

“They keep building new houses, but do nothing to the roads," Ellis said. "We need relief."

Have a road issue near you? You can reach us at roads@abc15.com and by phone at 833-AZROADS.