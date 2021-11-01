Watch
Phoenix to pay up to $3.5M to settle lawsuit stemming from deadly 2016 bus crash

Phoenix Business Journal
Posted at 11:59 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 14:59:08-04

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has agreed to pay up to $3.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a woman who died after colliding with a school bus in October 2016.

According to the online agenda, Phoenix City Council voted last week to agree to the settlement.

"This a settlement of bodily injury claim arising from a negligent design on Oct. 3, 2017 involving the Street Transportation Department," the agenda stated. Additional details about the apparent design flaw were not immediately available.

Nuvia Villalobos, then 33, died after her Jeep collided with a school bus, near 71st Avenue and Broadway Road, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office told ABC15 at the time.

MCSO said Villalobos was traveling southbound on 71st Avenue and the school bus was traveling westbound on Broadway Road.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, authorities said, according to a previous ABC15 report.

