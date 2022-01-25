Phoenix council meeting to discuss rise in traffic deaths Tuesday

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council is set to meet in a policy session on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss a rise in traffic fatalities in the city.

Unofficial data from the city finds a nearly 25% increase in deadly crashes in just one year. Approximately 232 people have died in 2021. Nearly 100 of those were pedestrians, which is a 40% increase from last year.

The Phoenix Street Transportation Department has been presenting its Road Safety Action Plan over the last few months to fight data like this.

They also say three problem intersections are in the construction phase with some improvements:



75 th Avenue and Indian School Road

Avenue and Indian School Road 19 th Avenue and Southern Avenue

Avenue and Southern Avenue 16th Street and Camelback Road

