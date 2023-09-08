'Operation Safe Roads' learns ADOT plans to re-stripe I-10 near Broadway Curve

PHOENIX — Thousands of motorists from all over the Valley travel on Interstate 10 every day. Though many experience a smooth ride, others find the drive frustrating at times due to lane markings.

ABC15's Operation Safe Roads team has received lots of emails from people frustrated with lane markings on I-10 near the Broadway Curve.

Two emails, in particular, were received in the past month. One viewer said thy noticed ADOT was taking steps to resolve lane marking issues in the Broadway Curve area of I-10.

We reported, back in May, on work zone safety ahead of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Fast forward to now and that viewer says it's almost impossible to see lane markings when driving directly into the sun while traveling west on U.S. 60.

Another viewer wrote, saying he finds the 'hard to see' lane lines on I-10 a big issue when it comes to safety.

So, we checked back in with ADOT Thursday to ask why some drivers are seeing blurred lines or no lines at all.

The agency did not speak directly to these viewers’ experiences but said safety is ADOT’s priority.

An ADOT spokesperson did say striping for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project uses raised pavement markings and solid white striping in transition areas to help motorists see the lane lines.

ADOT says the project team regularly monitors the condition of lane striping and crews are scheduled to re-stripe Westbound U.S. 60 to Westbound 1-10 this weekend.