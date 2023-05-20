Operation Safe Roads: Broadway Curve lane line confusion

Viewers have reached out to ABC15 with concerns about newly painted lane lines within the Broadway Curve construction zones. The new lanes are in different spots than the old ones.

It can be confusing for drivers, especially at sunrise and sunset.

“When they take up the old lines they leave this almost shadow line where it used to be and the new lines don’t have enough contrast for people to know to follow them at certain times of the day,” driver Jessica Smith told ABC15.

This isn’t a new issue. ABC15 has covered similar situations last year on I-10 and this March on US-60.

In a statement to ABC15, ADOT said, “Safety is ADOT's highest priority…The project team regularly monitors the condition of this temporary lane striping. The position of the sun can impact general visibility on any roadway. The impact will vary depending on the time of the year and the location of sunrise and sunset. As with any construction zone, motorists should be alert, observe the 55 mph speed limit and drive with caution.”

ADOT went on to say, “In the temporary configuration, raised pavement markings are being used to help motorists see the lane lines. Black contrast lines will be used for permanent striping on concrete pavement.”

