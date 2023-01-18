New technology added to West Valley intersections ahead of Super Bowl to ease congestion

GLENDALE, AZ — The big game is bringing big crowds of commuters to the West Valley. Glendale officials tell ABC15 there is a lot of preparation well before kick-off for the Super Bowl on February 12.

Operation Safe Roads got some insight into the new technology recently added at a handful of intersections that are meant to keep things moving.

Tony Abbo is a traffic engineer with Glendale. He tells ABC15 Traffic Anchor Megan Thompson that drivers are already experiencing a smoother ride.

"Now, the adaptive signals systems will work really well in advance of the game," Abbo explained.

He said these 15 intersections have been upgraded with this new technology that is always calculating the signal timing based on the traffic that is coming its way:

W. Glendale Ave. & N. 95th Ave.

N. Zanjero Blvd. & W. Glendale Ave.

W. Glendale Ave. & N. 91st Ave.

W. Entertainment Blvd. & N. 91st Ave.

W. Maryland Ave. & N. 91st Ave.

W. Maryland Ave. & N. 95th Ave.

101 On-Ramp & W. Maryland Ave.

Ball Park Blvd. & N. 99th Ave.

W. Bethany Home & N. 99th Ave.

101 On-Ramp & Cardinals Way

Cardinals Way & N. 95th Ave.

Cardinals Way & N. 91st Ave.

W. Montebello Ave. & N. 91st Ave.

W. Camelback Ave. & N. 95th Ave.

W. Camelback Ave. & N. 91st Ave.

"If there's a... direction... that has more volume than the opposite direction, it gives more signal timing or more green time to the... that main approach," Abbo described.

This way, more drivers can be moved more efficiently.

Abbo said this will be something the growing city will benefit from long after the Super Bowl chaos clears out of the Valley.

"...Part of what we're doing is we're looking at expanding that system to other areas along Glendale avenue," Abbo said. "We're looking for regional funding to do that."

He went on to say, at a certain point, the technology still will not be able to completely handle the crowds on Super Bowl Sunday and they will be ready to manually take over to direct traffic with the help of police.

But right now, leading up to the big event, drivers should notice more green lights on their morning and evening commutes.

