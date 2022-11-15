MVD adds changes to driving test to make new drivers more confident and well-rounded

A determined Scottsdale high school student stands proudly next to his very anxious mom.

"I'm feeling good," said 17-year-old Robert Clarkson.

"I'm the nervous parent about this," said his mother, Laura. "I am. I am. But I think he is ready."

Operation Safe Roads caught up with the Clarkson family at DrivingMBA in Scottsdale, where Robert was set to take the driver's test to get a bit of freedom and independence on Arizona roads.

But mom and son have completely different ideas of where that shiny, new license will first go.

"I want to go big to start," Robert said. "I want to go down to California."

While mom says, he will be lucky to drive down the street to school.

"We'll see. One step at a time with me," Laura laughed.

Robert has been taking lessons at the Scottsdale driving school. While instructors tell ABC15 it is not new for them, there are updated requirements for anyone heading to MVD.

"The instructor will actually ask the new driver to point out and demonstrate some... of the functions of the vehicle... turn signals," said Arizona Department of Transportation's Bill Lamoreaux as he sat in the passenger seat with Traffic Anchor Megan Thompson.

Lamoreaux said they are now asking drivers to identify the windshield wipers, hazard lights, etc. Instructors will also be inspecting the car to make sure it is safe to hit the road by checking things like the tires, brake lights, and windshield condition.

From there, they want the driver to be able to show them where their license and registration are, which ADOT realized many new drivers could not do.

"All this was in an effort to really make sure they get the best opportunity before they're really hitting the streets to make sure they know how to drive safely," Lamoreaux explained.

ADOT and the MVD believe this will help make sure new drivers are comfortable and have a stronger understanding of the vehicle. That will make for safer commutes for all.

"I'm going to give you the keys and let's see how you do," said Kathleen Ryan with DrivingMBA.

It has been a few years since Thompson passed her driver's test, so it seemed like a good idea to let the experts assess her driving with the Director of Curriculum and Training.

Ryan was a stickler, but obviously, when it comes to driving, that is a good thing. She pushed Thompson to scan her mirrors more consistently, stop further back at intersections, and discussed the importance of defensive driving.

"Learning to drive and be a good driver is learning defensive maneuvers," Ryan explained from the passenger's seat. "...looking far enough out, eye-lead time, checking our mirrors, having that acute awareness all the way around the vehicle to what other people's choices that they make could affect your path of travel."

While Thompson already has her license, Robert said he felt good about his chances to score his with the new additions to his testing requirements.

"These small things, you might think... they're not going to help, but in reality, when you're on the road and you're experiencing all these situations day to day... you're going to need some of these...that help you become a better driver," Robert said.

Robert's mom later said he did indeed pass his test!

ADOT tells ABC15 none of this new information about their requirements is hidden. There should be no surprises. They hope parents will take the time to review those little things with their students and maybe themselves in the process.

Click here for more on the new driving test requirements.

Have a road issue or a question for Operation Safe Roads? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.