LIVE: Loop 303 NB closed at Indian School for crash involving food truck

GOODYEAR, AZ — The northbound lanes of Loop 303 are closed at Indian School Road for a crash involving a food truck.

Emergency crews responded to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a crash with a possible oil and propane leak.

The crash caused debris to be scattered across all lanes of traffic.

LIVE: Emergency crews on scene of crash on Loop 303

DPS says there are serious injuries, but it's unclear how many people are involved.

There is no estimated time for when the northbound lanes will reopen.