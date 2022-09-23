Lane filtering law for motorcycle riders in Arizona starts this weekend

PHOENIX — A new law is revving up many different opinions. But regardless of what commuters think about lane-splitting and filtering, it does become legal in certain circumstances this weekend for motorcycle riders in Arizona.

Beginning Saturday, Arizona Revised Statute 28-903.F will take effect.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety told ABC15 back in March of 2022 when the law was first passed, this is meant to improve safety by reducing rear-end motorcycle crashes. The latest 2021 ADOT crash report found rear-end collisions were the most common type of crash in our state.

"If they're stopped and somebody comes in very fast... going to hit them from behind - that way they can move a little bit away. They won't get hit from behind which is what is the most dangerous part of a crash," explained Alberto Gutier with the GOHS.

Scottsdale Police have posted plenty of reminders to their social media platforms to let the Valley know what the rules are.

Here is what commuters, both drivers and riders, need to be aware of:

To legally lane filter, motorcyclists must be able to safely pass stopped motor vehicles traveling the same direction and:

Be riding on a roadway with 2 or more adjacent travel lanes going in the same direction Make sure the posted speed limit on the road is 45 MPH or less Drive no faster than 15 while riding between stopped vehicles

Have a road issue or a question for Operation Safe Roads? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com.