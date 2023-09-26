Lack of lines stretch near Camelback Road and 44th Street following repaving project

PHOENIX — Another Phoenix road means, there’s likely another repaving job.

On Friday, ABC5 highlighted a stretch that did not have lane lines, on Baseline Road between 33rd and 41st avenues.

Another stretch without lane lines is near 44th Street and Camelback Road.

Noah Strizich says he drives down Camelback Road pretty often.

"So, I know, there's supposed to be three lanes here. Some folks don't. So, when they're in that position, they're kind of floating between two of them," said Strizich. Drivers say they feel uneasy traveling on this road because, at least on the stretch near 44th Street, there aren't any lane markings.

"And I would say there's been pretty scary times where folks have popped out randomly," he told ABC15.

Strizich says there haven't been lane lines there for at least a month.

Adding, this is resulting in dangerous driving conditions."I was driving with my dad who was visiting in town last week, and he was holding on to the car, basically, the entire time," Strizich told ABC15.

ABC15 spent hours observing traffic flow in this area on Monday and saw a few cars too close for comfort.

Drivers are seemingly confused about where to go when they reach the parts of the road without lane markings.

"So, it's been a little concerning at times," he said.

The City of Phoenix tells ABC15 their hands are tied, adding the repaving is part of an ongoing SRP project that hasn't been finished. They say the utility company is working to install underground power lines.

The city of Phoenix says as of now, they don't know when they'll have the green light to paint lane lines on those roads.

So, for the time being, drivers will need to be extra cautious while driving on this stretch.

At this point, drivers ABC15 spoke to are just hopeful the project wraps up soon, so they can once again feel safe on this road.

"The faster, the better. I’d like to see it get finished," Strizich told ABC15.

