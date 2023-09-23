Drivers relieved parts of Baseline Road finally have lane lines

PHOENIX — There’s no doubt Baseline Road is a highly trafficked road.

Drivers, like Angel Bueno, tell ABC15 it’s also one that has caused them to feel unsafe while they are traveling.

Bueno says these feelings stem from the lack of lane markings on that road caused by a pavement project that left parts of Baseline without defined markings for at least one month.

We drove up and down Baseline Road and noticed there was a stretch of it from 33rd Avenue to 41st Avenue that didn’t have defined lane lines.

"There's some spots that are just black. They don't have no marks. no nothing," explained Bueno.

Friday morning, we saw hardly any clearly visible markings on the repaved portion in front of Cesar Chavez High School.

"That's dangerous because people can go into the other lane without knowing," added Bueno.

We reached out to the City of Phoenix asking what the hold-up was, and if this delay was normal.

They told ABC15 that a contractor was responsible for paving several parts of Baseline Road, and completion for the work was set for August 11th.

However, when city crews went out to do the striping layout, they said there was ongoing work and barricades were still in the roadway.

"They're taking too long to go and finish the job there," added Bueno.

About two or three hours after our call to the city, we saw crews painting white lines and other pavement markings on the road.

Bueno says this is a huge relief for him, and other drivers.

"When I was coming, they got a bunch of cones, but they put it up because they got the lines, brand new lines right here," he said with excitement.

It's unclear when the pavement work was completed and when the City of Phoenix was given the green light to do striping work.

The city says they began striping for the area Thursday, adding work should be completed by the end of Friday.