Illegal maneuvers: Valley commuters dip and dodge out of traffic backup during rush hour

PHOENIX — The backup of cars stretches for multiple blocks.

"Sometimes it's backed up to the Salt River," commuter Brittany Conklin said.

The line of cars is on 7th Avenue with drivers waiting to get on Interstate 17 during rush hour — but not all drivers want to wait their turn.

"There's just an onslaught of cars using that middle lane as a through lane," Conklin said.

Commuters take dangerous measures to try and shave just a few minutes off their drive to work, even swerving into oncoming traffic to cut the line waiting to get on the interstate. Others get stuck in the middle of the intersection and get honked at, further backing up traffic.

"People are going around them, driving in the middle lane which is used to turn," Conklin said.

In Arizona, the middle lane can only be used to turn left or make a U-Turn when allowed, or to get past a broken-down vehicle in the roadway.

Conklin believes with constant aggressive driving, someone will get hurt.

"If you drive risky, it's only a matter of time before the risk runs out for you," Conklin said.

She says she called Phoenix Police about this issue but didn't get a response.

You can make a traffic complaint with the City of Phoenix and Phoenix Police here.

"We should get some attention or enforcement out here," Conklin said. "It is a safety issue."

Even with more enforcement, she says traffic is a reality of living in a city, and it's up to us to keep our roads safe.

"I wish people would not only care about themselves or their vehicle," Conklin said. "But the safety of others."

Conklin told us about this issue through our Operation Safe Roads tip line, if you'd like to reach out to us about an issue near you, send an email to roads@abc15.com.