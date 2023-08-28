Homeowner says cars keep crashing in their front yard

PHOENIX — A native Phoenician who has lived in the same house her entire life has had to deal with some unwanted visitors in her front yard through the years.

Annette lives south of Thomas Road, just east of 55th Avenue.

“It’s the only home, I’ve ever known and ever will know. I’m not going anywhere,” she said.

In all those years of familiarity, there’s one constant she’d like to see changed. “That one was hit by a motorbike, and I know that corner was hit,” she said while pointing to her fence.

She says over the years, there have been multiple vehicle crashes in her front yard, ranging from fender benders to her having to call police on irresponsible drivers.

The fence has been repaired more times than she can remember and just this month, she added steel and concrete beams with reflectors for some added peace of mind that the lawn gnomes and everything behind them will stay out of harm's way.

”I’d like some added protection out here, some added barricade,” she said.

What makes this house susceptible to crashes? It's it’s at the end of two streets, on a corner lot.

Annette reached out to us in hopes of getting answers from the City of Phoenix.

A spokesperson for the city tells us, they “would like to help her find a solution,” and encourage her to contact them to discuss speed humps. However, most of her neighbors would have to be on board with that.

The spokesperson added they would not be the ones to install barricades or concrete pillars on private property.

Ultimately, Annette called us in hopes of making drivers in those neighborhoods more aware of others.

”You need to slow down and watch out for other people, could be children, could be elderly, and they can’t get out of the way fast enough,” she explained.

For more on the neighborhood petition process, click here.