Free Valley car seat checks to keep children safe on the roads

PHOENIX — Thirty-two children were killed and nearly 3,000 were hurt in crashes in Arizona last year. Those numbers are the latest from the Arizona Department of Transportation's 2021 Motor Vehicle Crash Facts.

But to families, a child is not just a number or a statistic.

ABC15 Mornings' Meteorologist Iris Hermosillo is a new mom. Her daughter, Nora, just turned one last month. Of course, she would do everything to keep her safe - even if that means asking for help.

Operation Safe Roads wanted to show all parents where they can get free support to check their car seats at every stage of their child's life.

You cannot always prevent a crash, but you can protect your child by making sure they're in the right car seat for their age and weight and it is installed in the right way.

"Are you ready? Okay, I want to make sure mamma gets this on right. Let me make sure mamma gets this on right," Hermosillo quietly said to Nora as she secured the car seat.

Blanca Villaseñor, Senior Injury Prevention Specialist, hopped in the backseat with the pair to go over a typical car seat inspection appointment at Phoenix Children's.

"This is a rear... a convertible car seat, so that means that it's a rear-facing car seat and a forward-facing car seat," Villaseñor explained.

She put Hermosillo to work, just like she would for any family who signs up for the free inspection. Her goal is to make sure parents feel confident about installing the car seat themselves in any vehicle.

"They are very surprised that I do take my time... read the owner's manual," Villaseñor said. "Sometimes if I even have questions, I call the manufacturer directly."

Phoenix Children's tells ABC15 that at least 80% of car seats are not installed properly, while correct car seat use can reduce the risk of death by more than 70%.

"So, working here at the hospital kind of opens my eyes about, like, what's going on," Villaseñor said.

Her job is to prevent a child from becoming a patient.

"We get to also talk to patients... families that are here after a car crash," Villaseñor said. "And sometimes it's devastating hearing those stories that...a good installation would probably have a different outcome."

This is a judgment-free zone, and she loves to see things click with families who finally get how easy it is to ask for a little support.

"Sometimes even families that come into our appointment and the car seat is installed correctly and they're surprised. They're like, 'That's it? That was really simple.'"

Call 602-933-3350 to make an appointment. More information can be found here.

