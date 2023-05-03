Exclusive: Tempe police break up three street racing crowds in one night

TEMPE, AZ — ABC15 obtained exclusive video to show as part of an Operation Safe Roads report focused on street takeovers in Tempe.

Tempe police tracked the problem from above at three locations on the same night with the help of law enforcement helicopters.

For Mario Juarez, the video near his Tempe home says it all.

"It's very dangerous and I fear for the people who live around here,” said Juarez.

He says what he heard and what Tempe police discovered on April 22 was uncalled for.

"It's just annoying. I fear for people's lives when that stuff happens. You know? It's crazy,” added Juarez.

He says it happens every other week.

And, Tempe Police has noticed.

"It's all in an exhibition of what they want to show. They want to show their stunts. They want to show what their car can do,” said Tempe police officer Byron Thomas.

"You have these people in the middle blocking this intersection. Yes, some of these cars might be these people that got out. But, some of these people are just trying to make it through this intersection,” added Officer Thomas.

Officer Thomas broke down the video recorded from a law enforcement helicopter using night vision with tracked people accused of street racing.

“If you are a part of this, stop. If you know someone doing it, talk some sense into them and tell them to stop. If you are a witness to this and you any information, contact your local law enforcement agency,” said Thomas.

Police say the intersection of River Parkway and Elliot Road is one of three intersections where officials broke up crowds of people participating in a street takeover.

As the Operation Safe Roads team has reported, for months, the takeovers are something people throughout the Valley consider a problem.

Tempe Police, along with the help of police from Mesa and Phoenix, arrested 20 people, seized 10 handguns, issued 19 citations, and towed 13 vehicles.

"The helicopter can follow you anywhere. You are not going to outrun a helicopter,” added Officer Thomas.

Police say many are putting people's lives at risk by spinning donuts, doing burnouts, and other things on the road.

"We are seeing all ages, ranges, everyone. Bike clubs, car clubs. Anyone. There are just people passing by who think it's cool,” said Officer Thomas.

Police say they are more focused on ensuring safety than stopping the noise.