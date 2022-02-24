VIDEO: Dangerous Phoenix street takeover near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue

PHOENIX — New video shows a “street takeover” incident in Phoenix that reportedly led to two arrests last weekend.

A viewer who asked to remain anonymous shared the video, reportedly taken at 16th Street and Glendale Avenue on Sunday night, with ABC15. It shows multiple trucks driving recklessly in the middle of the intersection as bystanders wait at the traffic lights.

The video also shows a large number of people standing in the intersection as the vehicles spin in circles just feet away.

Phoenix police confirm two people were arrested during the incident.

Police also say there was a firearm discharged at some point during the ordeal. Police have not made an arrest in connection to the shooting.

A similar takeover situation, involving the same group, happened earlier that night in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale mayor speaks out regarding dangerous street takeover

The large group of people had stopped traffic at the intersection of 68th Street and Camelback Road. This caused innocent bystanders to be caught up in the situation before Scottsdale police responded to the scene to break things up.

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega said there was a shooting stemming from this takeover as well. A Scottsdale resident who reported the criminal behavior was apparently harassed and followed home. Scottsdale police say a suspect shot at a vehicle, hitting it and a nearby home.

While illegal street racing and intersection takeovers are still a cause for concern in the Valley, and have been for years, the Street Racing Task Force released promising numbers that show a decrease in this kind of traffic.