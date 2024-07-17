Crossing guard training: Help kids stay safe as they head to school

Want to help make sure kids get to and from school safely each day? The Maricopa Association of Governments is urging residents to become crossing guards.

The 2024 Crossing Guard Training Workshop is set to take place on three separate dates and in different locations around the Valley:



Monday, July 22, 2024 at 9 a.m. – East Valley – Desert Ridge High School Auditorium: 10045 E Madero Ave, Mesa, AZ 85209

– East Valley – Desert Ridge High School Auditorium: 10045 E Madero Ave, Mesa, AZ 85209 Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 9 a.m. – Central Valley – Steel Indian School Park Memorial Hall: 300 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012

– Central Valley – Steel Indian School Park Memorial Hall: 300 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. – West Valley – Rio Vista Recreation Center: 8866 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381

Anyone interested in signing up can register online no later than two days before the training date.

It’s part of the organization’s Safe Routes to School initiative, which also does studies and provides dunging for transportation-related needs.

Learn more about the program, what it takes to be a crossing guard in your area, and sign up here.

ABC15saw the training firsthand in 2022 to learn more about the process. The training spends about three hours going over the most up-to-date training, educators explain the several different types of crosswalks, and there is also a section on Arizona heat.