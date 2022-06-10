Broadway Curve Improvement project causes more weekend closures

PHOENIX — ADOT crews will be back to work this weekend with some closures and restrictions. Some of these projects will also impact roadways near Valley freeways.

On its website, it lists additional closures, restrictions, and alternate options:

Northbound I-17 off- and on-ramps and southbound I-17 off-ramp closed at Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 13) for regional drainage system project.

Detour: Consider alternate routes including Cactus or Bell roads. Note: WB Greenway Road is already closed near I-17 (started June 3) and is scheduled to reopen in late June following roadway reconstruction.



Broadway Road closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 13) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The I-10 "connector ramp" between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. I-10 WB off-ramp at Broadway also closed.

Detour: Alternate routes include SR 143 plus University and Priest drives to travel beyond the closure.



Eastbound I-10 closed at 99th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (June 11) for bridge deck joint work. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Dysart Road, Fairway Drive and Avondale Boulevard also closed.

Detours: Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 99th Avenue. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound McDowell or Buckeye roads to travel beyond the closure.



Westbound SR 24 (Gateway Freeway) between Ellsworth Road and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday (June 12) for pavement maintenance.

Detour: Drivers can use Ellsworth Road to westbound Elliot Road to reach Loop 202.



Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight at the Gila River Bridge west of SR 587 (south of Chandler) from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday (June 11) for barrier wall repairs.

Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

