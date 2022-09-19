BRAKES driving school hosts classes at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE — Dozens of teen drivers in the Valley learned defensive driving methods this weekend at the BRAKES driving school at Phoenix Raceway.

The school was founded by drag racer Doug Herbert after his two sons were killed in a crash.

Now, free classes are hosted all over the country.

Teens with a permit or license practice skid recovery, crash avoidance, and panic braking.

"We have people emailing us and texting us 10 years later about something they learned at the BRAKE school that may have saved their life and certainly from crashing," said Doc McKinney from the driving school.

The school will have more sessions in the Valley in late October and early December.

For more information and to register for a class, visit BREAKS' website.