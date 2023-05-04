Bicyclists push city for more action with its road safety plan

PHOENIX — Eight months after Phoenix's Road Safety Action Plan was approved, bicyclists are growing impatient with the plan's rollout.

The goal of the plan was to reduce the number of traffic deaths and serious injuries to zero.

Whether someone is going to work, or headed somewhere to enjoy themselves, everyone wants to arrive safely.

Aaron King and others with the Phoenix Spokes People biking riding group met at Hance Park. King said, a lot of times, he doesn't feel safe riding his bike to work.

"You need a car to feel safe and for your chances of not dying to go down,” said King.

Over a 10-month period, Phoenix's Street Transportation Department talked with people who traveled the streets by driving, walking, or biking. Last September, the city council approved a 30-year comprehensive Road Safety Action Plan.

"They say the Road Safety Action Plan and we haven't seen a whole lot of action. It's been mostly studies and more planning," said Annie Eldon.

Since September, the city says they've applied for grants to improve roadways, conducted a safety awareness campaign, and enhanced technology at intersections.

Dave Tapley moved from London to Phoenix in 2011.

"Well, Phoenix is a lot flatter and a lot drier. No hills with little rain make for great riding,” added Tapley.

But, how does he compare safety between the two?

"It's all about the design of the streets,” added Tapley. "The wide roads are really the problem out here. It just encourages higher speed. Throw cellphones into the mix and it is a recipe for disaster really."

The city discovered during its 10-month process, 46% of all fatal crashes involved pedestrians, 15% of traffic fatalities are motorcyclists, and 4% of traffic fatalities involved bicyclists.

People like Tapley, Eldon and King don't like those stats and want the city to do even more to help save lives.

As cyclists ride streets throughout Phoenix, some consider the city's current plan good progress, but some feel the implementation of this plan isn't happening quickly enough.

Focusing more on infrastructure, they say, is a start.

"Like actually adding trees to the sides of roads, adding more lights, adding more bike lanes, more sidewalks,” added Eldon.

City leaders declined a request for an interview. But, say later this month, an active transportation plan will be presented to city councilors.

