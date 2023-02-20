ADOT to host community meeting on safety improvements on SR 89 in Yarnell

YARNELL, AZ — The community has been a driving force for safety changes on an Arizona roadway. Residents in Yarnell packed a public meeting last September after a 74-year-old woman was hit and killed by a Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy while crossing the street.

On Tuesday, another meeting has been scheduled by the Arizona Department of Transportation to go over the safety changes they have made and what they hope to do in the future. It is scheduled from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Yarnell Community located at 22302 AZ-89, Yarnell, AZ 85362.

Since the last meeting, ADOT looked into five years of crash history from 2017 to 2021 on a two-mile stretch of SR 89. They found there were 23 crashes with 16 of them being single-vehicle wrecks.

They also looked at behavior in the area and found many pedestrians cross this area to get to all the local businesses. Many will also stop in their vehicles to drop off mail at the post office. Another observation was that drivers were seen passing other vehicles on the four-lane lane section of the highway.

So, now they plan on presenting more safety improvements at the Tuesday meeting. This includes an idea to change that four-lane section to a three-lane roadway. They would re-stripe the area to go from two lanes in each direction to just one and add a center left-turn lane.

ADOT said they hope it will eliminate passing and reduce speed differentials between drivers.

Another suggestion would be to install curb extensions and pedestrian refuge islands. They said they are still looking into funding options to make that happen.

As for what changes residents can actually see right now, ADOT has added additional pedestrian crossing signs that are more reflective so drivers can see them both during the day and at night.

The meeting is from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. and residents can come by anytime. However, those interested can also sign up for a timeslot with staff. Click here for that information.

