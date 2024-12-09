ADOT says spike strips aren't a viable way to stop wrong-way drivers

PHOENIX — Imagine coming face-to-face with a wrong-way driver. It could happen to anyone.

The Valley has had 20 media-reported wrong-way incidents on freeways so far this year, 24 in 2023 and 37 in 2022.

So, how do you stop it?

ABC15 has gone to the Arizona Department of Transportation numerous times with viewer suggestions on how to stop this deadly epidemic.

Many Valley residents suggest the same thing: spike strips, but ADOT says, not so fast!

Here are a number of reasons why ADOT says spikes won't work:



No available system is designed for speeds faster than 5 mph.



Not for use in high-volume traffic.



Not guaranteed to blow the tires of vehicles traveling at high speeds.



Can break, leaving stubs that damage tires of vehicles traveling in the right direction.



Cause drivers going in the right direction to see the spikes as a road hazard, causing brake lights, slow traffic, and backups.



Dangerous to motorcycles and small cars.



Prone to getting clogged with dirt and snow.



Slippery when wet.



Require excessive maintenance - must be visually monitored and maintained 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure safe operation.



Failure of the nationally accepted traffic control device guidelines.

ADOT also says the department isn't alone in this assessment and they have found no place in the world where spikes are used on highway systems.

If you have an idea about how to make our streets safer, we want to hear about it! Just send us an e-mail at roads@abc15.com or call our toll-free hotline: (833)-AZROADS